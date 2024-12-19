Idaho's frigid winters highlight urgent need for expanded shelter services as homeless rates rise

NAMPA, Idaho — Boise Rescue Mission President Bill Roscoe discusses the pressing need for expanded shelter services for Idaho's unhoused population as winter approaches. The organization, operating in Nampa and Boise, is adjusting policies to accommodate more people during colder months starting in October. As the demand for services increases, they note a significant percentage of their guests are women and children.



Boise Rescue Mission is waiving its 30-day stay policy starting in October to accommodate more people during cold and wet winter months.

The organization operates shelters in Nampa and Boise, providing specialized services to women, children, and men in need of medical care.

A significant portion of those seeking shelter are women and children, with 40-50% of able-bodied guests being employed but unable to afford housing due to high living costs.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Overnight options for Idaho's unhoused population vary greatly from Canyon to Ada County. But there's no denying services are needed when winter temperatures drop.

[Roscoe] "Starting sometime around October, whenever we see the cold temperatures and the wet weather coming, we waive the 30-day stay policy that we typically have," Boise Rescue Mission President Rev. Bill Roscoe says, "and people can come and stay as long as they want to, provided that they abide by our simple policies and procedures."

I sat down with Boise Rescue Mission President Bill Roscoe to talk about what the Boise Rescue Mission is seeing in Nampa. The organization currently operates the Valley Women & Children's Shelter—where men are not allowed—and the Recovery Lodge, which can serve up to 45 homeless people in need of medical care. For unhoused but healthy men, it's easier to offer a ride to Boise.

"So what does it look like for the men of Nampa that are unhoused?" I asked

"Well," he says, "we have a policy in place that anyone who arrives at the Lighthouse Rescue Mission seeking shelter, now that it's closed, we will accommodate them by providing transportation down to Boise, and they can stay at the men's shelter in Boise."

The Boise Rescue Mission and the Nampa Police Department work together to educate people about what resources are available.

"We've noticed a fluctuation of [homelessness]," Nampa Police Department's Lt. Brad Childers says, "We'll have moments where we tend to see a few more homeless people throughout the city, and I don't know if it's because of a lack of resources that they continue or us directing them toward Boise that has a few more options for them."

The Rescue Mission tells me that right now, 58% of their guests are women and children — an unprecedented majority. When they welcome a new family, the nature of how they became homeless is documented. Relationship breakups, domestic violence, and addiction are common reasons—but so is being priced out of housing.

"There are guests here that have regular employment; they just can't afford anywhere?" I asked perplexed.

"That's exactly right," Roscoe says, "In fact, on any given day, 40 to 50% of all the able-bodied guests that we're serving are working. And they're drawing a paycheck."