Bill that sets conditions for Medicaid expansion passes Idaho House, moves to Senate

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would set conditions for Medicaid expansion passed the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday with a vote of 39 in favor, 31 against.

House Bill 138 introduces a number of conditions to be met to continue Medicaid expansion in Idaho.

Some conditions include maintaining a 90% federal financial participation rate and implementing work requirements for able-bodied adults. It would also set an enrollment cap of 50,000 individuals, or the total number of adults already enrolled in Medicaid who are disabled or over 65, whichever is lower.

The bill states Medicaid expansion would only continue for persons under 65 years old, whose adjusted gross income is at or below 133% of the federal poverty level. If the terms of the bill are not met by July 1, 2026, the expansion would be terminated.

The bill now moves to the Senate.