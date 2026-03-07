BOISE, Idaho — March is here, and the madness tips off this weekend— right here in the Treasure Valley.

Idaho Central Arena is hosting the Big Sky Basketball Championships, also known as #StarchMadness, March 7-11.

In Nampa, the Ford Idaho Center is hosting the 2026 Boys Basketball State Championship tournament this weekend.

Games are already underway for the state titles with 1A championship basketball starting at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, followed by the 6A championship game at 8 P.M.

Check out all the Idaho hoops happening this weekend:

Basketball takes center stage this weekend in the Treasure Valley

The Big Sky Basketball Championship's influence stretches far beyond the hardwood.

Each year, the tournament attracts thousands of visitors. The Boise Chamber of Commerce estimates that the tournament contributes roughly $6,000,000 to Downtown Boise's economy through hotel bookings, restaurant bills, and other tourism-focused activities.

What's more, many of those visitors are return customers as the contest celebrates its 8th year running in Downtown Boise.

“You see people that come back every year, and that's what this is about and making memories not only for the student athletes but the fans," said Jon Kasper, Big Sky Conference senior associate commissioner.

Travel for the boys' state tournament is still impressive. Brady Bourne is a football coach for Preston High School in Southeast Idaho and traveled 4.5 hours to Nampa to watch some of his athletes play their preferred winter sport.

“Some of the kids I coached on the football team are on the basketball team, so we are just here to support,” said Bourne.

Catch all the Big Sky Conference action on Idaho News 6's digital channel, 6.2 | The Spot.

For details on how to access 6.2 | The Spot, click here.