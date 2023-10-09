How to Watch: Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6

BOISE, Idaho — In addition to the channel 6 that you already love, KIVI/KSAW are launching new digital channels, Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 (depending on your viewing area), your home for the Vegas Golden Knights and Big Sky Sports.

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6 are not just for Sports, but also for Entertainment and more of our Idaho News 6 coverage - all on digital channel 6.2.

With the launch of Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 on digital channel 6.2, viewers watching our over-the-air broadcast signal will need to re-scan their televisions. You will also need to do this to get programming from LAFF on its new digital channel 6.5 for KIVI viewers, or 6.6 for KSAW viewers.

For instructions on how to re-scan your TV, please visit The Free TV Project for a step-by-step guide.

