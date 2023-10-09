BOISE, Idaho — Get more from Idaho News 6, by watching digital channel 6.2 for free.

Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 (depending on your viewing area), are your home for the Vegas Golden Knights, Big Sky Sports, and more of our Idaho News 6 news coverage.

How to Watch:

Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 are both FREE. Viewers can watch 6.2 over the air with an antenna or on Fubo. Viewers will just need to re-scan their televisions if they aren’t seeing 6.2.

For instructions on how to re-scan your TV, please visit The Free TV Project for a step-by-step guide.

Alternate Programming:

After re-scanning your television, viewers looking for LAFF can find programming on digital channel 6.5 in the Boise area, or 6.6 in Twin Falls.