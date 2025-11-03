Anti-ICE rally in Boise calling to end state partnership with ICE draws counter-protesters

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday outside Boise City Hall to protest recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Idaho, following a federal raid in Wilder two weeks ago.

Protesters filled the steps of City Hall, calling out ICE and the current presidential administration. Demonstrators chanted phrases like “ICE out of Idaho” and “Money for education, not deportation.”

“Trump’s out of control. Presidents don’t attack their own people. He’s becoming a dictator — that’s not what presidents do,” said lifelong Idahoan Wayne Richey, who attended the rally.

The demonstration drew a couple of dozen counter-protesters supporting ICE operations, leading to several tense moments between the groups. Boise Police officers were heard over loudspeakers urging protestors from becoming physical with one another. Idaho News 6 observed counter-protesters at the scene carrying firearms.

Many attendees said they believe ICE raids and enforcement actions unfairly target Latino communities.

“If you’re in the country, you have the right to know what you’re being charged with... and that’s not what’s happening right now with our government,” said Dee Childers with the National Organization for Women of Southwest Idaho.

The rally was organized by Idaho 50501 and other anti-ICE organizations. The regional Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment ahead of the rally.

“I would like to see that our state police are no longer an extended arm of ICE,” said Childers.

Idaho 50501 released this statement ahead of the rally:

"The Idaho National Guard and Idaho State Police are working alongside ICE to Terrorize Immigrant families across the state. ISP has signed a deal allowing them to be part of ICE's racist mass deportation campaign, but the full details of the agreement are kept secret from the public! Join the Defend Immigrant Families Campaign and Idaho 50501 to demand an end to ISP's Collaboration with ICE and Ice's targeting of immigrants in Idaho!"

Idaho State Police's full statement in response to the local anti-ICE rally:

"The Idaho State Police participates in the federal 287(g) program under strict guidelines established by Governor Brad Little. At the Governor’s direction, the partnership between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and ISP focuses solely on the safe and lawful removal of dangerous criminal illegal immigrants who have completed their sentences in Idaho jails, ensuring they are transferred to federal custody rather than being released back into Idaho communities. ISP’s role is limited to transporting these individuals to ICE-approved detention facilities. No other parts of the program are being used.

Idaho families deserve to be protected from violent offenders. ISP remains committed to fulfilling its responsibilities in a professional, transparent, and fully compliant manner, adhering to all applicable state and federal laws.

The 287(g) MOA is attached and is also publicly available at 287(g) MOA TF - Idaho State Police [ice.gov].