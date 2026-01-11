Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Anti-ICE protest planned at the Idaho State Capitol

Idaho Statehouse Protest July 15
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse Protest July 15
Posted

DOWNTOWN BOISE — Idaho 50501, a state grassroots organization, has organized an anti-ICE protest at the Idaho State Capitol today at 3 p.m.

RELATED | Boise crowds gather in protest after fatal ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis

Idaho lawmakers have defended the Trump administration's pro-ICE stance, including Idaho Governor Brad Little.

Organizers say the demonstration is to argue "against brutality and unconstitutional actions," following the killing of a 37-year-old U.S citizen in Minnesota last Wednesday by an ICE agent.

RELATED | ICE agent shoots and kills woman during Minneapolis immigration crackdown

Idaho News 6 will be at the protest and will bring you coverage from the Capitol.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker