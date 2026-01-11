Anti-ICE protest planned at the Idaho State Capitol

DOWNTOWN BOISE — Idaho 50501, a state grassroots organization, has organized an anti-ICE protest at the Idaho State Capitol today at 3 p.m.

Idaho lawmakers have defended the Trump administration's pro-ICE stance, including Idaho Governor Brad Little.

Organizers say the demonstration is to argue "against brutality and unconstitutional actions," following the killing of a 37-year-old U.S citizen in Minnesota last Wednesday by an ICE agent.

