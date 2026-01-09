Boise crowds gather in protest after fatal ICE invovled shooting in Minneapolis

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens gathered in Boise on Thursday night for a press conference at the State Capitol followed by a protest at City Hall in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renée Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The press conference at the Capitol was organized by advocates calling for changes to Idaho’s cooperation agreements with federal immigration enforcement. Among those speaking was gubernatorial candidate Terry Pickens, who criticized Gov. Brad Little’s stance on the issue.

“When it comes to ICE, you know, I think that at this point we have to pick a side. And Governor Little has made a very clear choice. He has chosen the side of Trump… and he is doing just the opposite to cater to… an administration that has made it very clear that they prefer to be an authoritarian dictatorship as opposed to a democracy… we don't need ICE. They can go,” Pickens said.

Others defended current policy. House Speaker Mike Moyle told Idaho News 6 he supports cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

“I think that ICE capturing people that have been here breaking the law is good with me and they ought to take them all home… there's ways to do it legally. Do it the legal way, and I'm okay,” Moyle said.

After the press conference, demonstrators marched to City Hall. Participants described concerns about federal immigration enforcement and use of force.

“I'm here to stand up for citizens, for non-citizens, for humans… to hold the ICE officer agent who murdered Renée Nicole Good accountable and to say no more, no more violence, no more hate, no more lies,” said protester Sally Ann Roberts.

Others said they wanted to show support for Good’s family and for families navigating immigration enforcement in their communities.

“I love America and it's a great place to be in. And it's very sad that I don't feel safe going anywhere… it feels great to know that there's a sense of community and that people haven't forgotten what's right,” said protester Maria.

Good’s death remains under investigation by federal officials and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Authorities have not released findings in the case and say results will be made public once reviews are complete.

