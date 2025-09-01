BOISE, Idaho — Every Labor Day, local unions gather at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park in Boise to thank workers across the Treasure Valley.

For more than a decade, Leland Heinbach of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 296 has hosted the Labor Day picnic. The event itself has been held at the park since the 1980s to celebrate workers.

"I think [unions are] critically important,” Heinbach said. “Right now we have a shortage and [are] inviting other workers from other areas into our area…I think unions have brought up our wages.”

Annual Labor Day picnic honors local union workers

All local unions are invited to the annual picnic, which expects to feed 300 to 400 people this year. The menu includes tri-tip, pulled pork, burgers, hot dogs, and corn on the cob.

The Boise Education Association was among the unions represented. Its president, Tabitha Miller, said teacher unions play a vital role.

“It’s extremely important the same way other unions are, to ensure they have great working conditions,” Miller said. “We need to do that as well because our students’ learning environment is our working environment. We need to always make sure our schools are safe, the teachers are supported and have what they need [to] make sure Idaho has the best public education that we can.”

At their booth, the association displayed a poster shaped like a tree where attendees could recognize and thank their favorite teachers.