BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho enters what experts expect to be a hot and dry summer, Idaho Power says it is taking steps year-round to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by its equipment.

The focus comes as wildfire danger increases across the state and follows last month's Mountain Home fire, which investigators determined was caused by arcing power lines. The fire destroyed 15 homes, injured six first responders, and burned hundreds of acres.

WATCH | Idaho Power details wildfire prevention efforts as Idaho enters fire season

After Mountain Home fire, Idaho Power highlights wildfire prevention measures

Idaho Power says it uses a combination of technology, vegetation management and weather monitoring to help reduce wildfire risk.

"We're always looking for ways to best protect the grid," said Angelique Rood, vice president of corporate services and communications for Idaho Power. "We have an entire wildfire team that is looking at not only the technology available on the market today but also the technology that will come on the market in the future."

According to the utility, wildfire prevention efforts include installing spark-prevention equipment in high-risk areas, trimming trees near power lines, and monitoring fire conditions throughout the summer.

One tool Idaho Power says is particularly effective is its use of enhanced protection settings during wildfire season.

"One of our best tools really is our enhanced protection settings during wildfire season," Rood said.

On days with elevated fire danger, those settings make the electrical system more sensitive, allowing power to shut off more quickly if a tree branch or another object comes into contact with a power line. The company says the approach can increase outages but is designed to reduce the risk of a wildfire ignition.

In extreme conditions, Idaho Power may also implement a public safety power shutoff.

"We only will use a public safety power shut off when conditions are extreme because we're always trying to balance providing reliable power with our need to safeguard the system," Rood said.

The utility says public safety power shutoffs are considered when high winds and fire conditions create an elevated wildfire risk.

As wildfire season ramps up, Idaho Power is also encouraging residents to do their part by maintaining defensible space around homes, following local burn bans and practicing wildfire safety.

The company also reminds people to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized until utility crews determine otherwise.

Idaho Power says it monitors weather and fire conditions daily and can pre-position crews when high winds or elevated wildfire conditions are expected.