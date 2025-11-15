200 Steelhead to be released into the Boise River this upcoming Friday

BOISE, Idaho — It's a day many Boise anglers dream of all year— the annual steelhead release on the Boise River.

On Friday, Nov 21, Idaho Fish & Game will release approximately 200 Steelhead into the Boise River.

After recognizing that there was enough "broodstock" to sustain the Hells Canyon Dam hatchery, wildlife officials confirmed the stocking event on the Boise River.

Anglers get a unique opportunity to fish for steelhead in the Boise River

The 200 steelhead will be released in equal numbers at 5 locations along the Boise River, including the Glenwood Bridge, the Americana Bridge, the Broadway Ave Bridge, the West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber Park. The stocking times are subject to change, but usually occur between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“After two weeks of trapping at Hells Canyon Dam, we have met broodstock needs for the hatchery and have enough steelhead on hand for a stocking event in the Boise River.” - Chris Sullivan, Anadromous Fisheries Coordinator.

To fish for steelhead, anglers must have a valid Idaho fishing license with the additional steelhead permit.

The limit for steelhead on the Boise River is 2 fish per day. Barbless hooks are not required when fishing for steelhead on the Boise River.

Hatchery steelhead lack an adipose fin, which is located right behind the main dorsal fin on the fish's back. Anglers can assume a fish is a steelhead if it lacks the adipose fin and measures more than 20 inches in length.

If you catch a steelhead without the required permit, you must release the fish immediately back into the river. Furthermore, it is illegal to target steelhead without a steelhead permit.