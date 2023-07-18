Good Morning Idaho meets with members of WICAP, discussing community services for young families

The Western Idaho Community Action Partnership is an organization dedicated to helping low-income families in the Payette community.

Good Morning Idaho's Matt Sizemore had the opportunity to speak with members of the group to discuss their services offering for family assistance and child care from pregnancy through the child's age of five.

Funded by the federal government, WICAP offers low-income families comprehensive services in education and basic healthcare, including dental and vision screenings, for qualifying families.

WICAP first partnered with Albertsons to provide hard goods items not covered by government assistance, like diapers and formula, and joined the Community Baby Shower 13 years ago.

You can donate to the Community Babyshower by visiting the Idaho News 6 website. Albertsons stores all over the Treasure Valley will be accepting hard goods donations (diapers, wipes, baby food, etc.) on July 26.