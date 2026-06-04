CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In the small rural town of Wilder, a weekly summer event is once again turning a hillside into a gathering place for the community.

Wilder Wednesdays returned this week at Garman Hill, welcoming families, friends and visitors for an evening of live music, local food vendors and sweeping views of Canyon County and the Owyhee Mountains.

WATCH: Wilder Wednesdays brings families, farmers and visitors together on historic homestead

Wilder Wednesdays returns to Garman Hill, bringing community together in rural Canyon County

What began as a small gathering has grown into a summer tradition that draws residents from across the area looking for a place to relax, connect and enjoy a midweek evening outdoors.

For owner Kris Garman, the event's origins were deeply personal.

"Wilder Wednesday started off really as like a private party," Garman said, "My husband had recently passed away and I really just wanted people around."

After hundreds of people showed up to those early gatherings, Garman realized the idea had the potential to become something much bigger.

Now entering its third season, Wilder Wednesdays has become a regular community event held on the historic Garman Hill property.

The venue sits on Canyon County's first original homestead and serves as a popular wedding destination throughout the year. Garman says preserving the property while sharing it with the public has been one of her proudest accomplishments.

"It's fabulous. I love sharing the property," Garman said. "I think it's a very special place that illustrates and highlights Idaho, the farmlands, the mountains."

Garman says the event has become a gathering place for many people in the area's agricultural community, offering a unique opportunity for neighbors, farmers and families to reconnect.

"I've had people see people that they've ran into like schoolmates from 20 years ago," Garman said. "At one point we'll have like the top five largest farmers all hanging out, and when does that ever happen?"

The event is also attracting visitors from outside the area.

One family attending Wednesday's opening night said they discovered the event on Facebook and were excited to spend time outdoors with their children.

"We're super excited because it's a beautiful day and just the fact that we're able to bring our kids and enjoy the beautiful weather," one attendee said.

Organizers say the goal remains simple: create a welcoming space where people can slow down, enjoy the scenery and spend time together.

Wilder Wednesdays will continue throughout June, July and August at Garman Hill.

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