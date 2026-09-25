CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — An 11-year-old Wilder Elementary student battling cancer is receiving an outpouring of support from her small community.

Hollee recently started chemotherapy in her fight against cancer, and her diagnosis has kept her out of the classroom.

For family friend Chris Huerta, Hollee’s diagnosis hit close to home. His children attend school in Wilder, and he says seeing a child in his community go through something so difficult has affected families across the area.

“You stop and think this little girl’s only 11 years old... and seeing that it’s so close here to home and here in Wilder... it’s enough to break our hearts,” Huerta said. Hollee was preparing to be a fifth grader when she began going through treatment.

“She was gonna be a fifth grader... and she started going through what she was going through, but I feel like it touched everybody here in the community,” Huerta said.

That support was on display during a fundraiser held this past weekend for Hollee and her family.

Wilder families came out to eat, dance and spend time together while raising money to help the family.

WATCH | A recent fundraiser raised enough money to help ease Hollee’s family’s financial burden

Wilder community rallies around 11-year-old battling cancer

Local businesses donated food and drinks, while teachers and community members contributed raffle items. First responders also came out to show their support.

“When I say everybody came out... everybody came out,” Huerta said. The fundraiser raised enough money to help ease the family’s financial burden for the next few months, according to Huerta.

The event also included music, food and a performance by Aztec dancers as members of the community gathered to support Hollee.

Hollee remains in good spirits

Hollee’s mother, Valerie, says her daughter is remaining in good spirits as she continues treatment.

In a video shared with Idaho News 6, Hollee also shared her daily affirmations.

“Hi everyone! Here are my daily affirmations,” Hollee said. Huerta said Hollee’s doctors have been surprised by how she has been handling chemotherapy, and he said she has also started getting her appetite back.

He said Hollee and her family have been overwhelmed by the response from the community.

“It goes to show Wilder community, teachers, parents really care about this community,” Huerta said. For Hollee and her family, the focus remains on taking things one day at a time while continuing to hope and pray for a miracle.

Another fundraiser planned

Another fundraiser for Hollee is planned for Oct. 3.

More information about the event and how community members can support Hollee and her family will be shared as details become available.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

(REMOVE IF AI WAS NOT USED) This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.