'They have to step up': Rapid growth leaves Middleton residents struggling to access timely health care

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Middleton's rapid population growth is creating challenges for residents trying to access same-day health care services, according to residents and health officials.

Kellie Chiarolanza, a Middleton resident and nurse with 25 years of experience, recently tried calling urgent care clinics in her town when she was feeling sick. Despite the clinics' advertising of walk-in appointments, she was turned away from multiple locations.

"Here I am trying to be seen in my town, and all of the avenues that I called, no one was able to see me," Chiarolanza said.

"Having to drive outside of Middleton was not something I was too fond of," she said.

Frustrated and still in pain, Chiarolanza shared her experience in a Middleton Facebook group, sparking a wider discussion surrounding health care access in rural communities.

According to the Idaho Oregon Community Health Atlas, nearly 17% of adults in Middleton reported their health as fair or poor in 2023, highlighting ongoing health concerns in the community.

One possible factor contributing to the strain is Middleton's rapid growth. U.S. Census Bureau data shows the population has more than doubled since 2010, jumping from roughly 5,500 people to more than 11,000, putting pressure on local services like healthcare.

"So when it comes to health care and public health care access, you've got access to care, so you want to be able to have a primary care provider," said Bernice Medina, community health strategist at Southwest District Health.

The health atlas shows about 72% of adults in Middleton had a routine checkup last year, but doctors say same-day care can still be hard to access, factoring in cost, availability and wait times.

At Southwest District Health, Dr. Perry Jansen says while rapid growth has strained same-day care, it also highlights the need and opportunity for more health care services in Middleton.

"We need to have someplace for all these people that are moving in," Jansen said.

Chiarolanza believes health care providers need to adapt to the community's growth.

"They have to step up and address those needs and remove the barriers for us," Chiarolanza said.

