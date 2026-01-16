Healthcare takes center stage at panel discussion as Idaho Legislature begins 2026 session

TWIN FALLS — As the Idaho Legislature convenes for its 2026 session, healthcare policy is expected to dominate budget discussions, with potential impacts on thousands of Idahoans' access to medical coverage.

Watch: Health care policy takes center stage at community panel

Idaho healthcare policy dominates 2026 legislative session

In the Magic Valley, approximately 7,600 people rely on Medicaid expansion for health insurance. If Medicaid expansion were repealed, they would fall back into a health coverage gap and not have access to any affordable health insurance, according to Hillarie Matlock, policy director for Idaho Voices for Children.

Matlock explained how a series of healthcare budget decisions in recent years have added up to major changes that will take effect in the years ahead.

"All of those things combined, we're going to see play out over the next four years as they're implemented, and we are seeing estimates about 75,000 Idahoans are going to likely lose their health insurance," Matlock said.

Matlock's experience makes her a key resource on the issue. She's been chosen as a panelist for a community discussion about the role of Idaho politics in healthcare.

"We are experiencing provider shortages. We're seeing rural hospitals and providers struggling to keep their doors open. We've seen several policies passed in the past year that are creating significant cuts to access to health insurance, and in the coming year, we're actually seeing even more proposals to further cut make cuts to our healthcare infrastructure and system," Matlock said.

The discussion, called "Behind the Exam Room Door," is the first of 6 planned for the year by Idaho Solutions.

Former state representative Chenele Dixon said she invests significant energy into planning the discussion panels to address current topics.

"Having been in the Legislature, I realize how much of this affects our community and I really felt like we need to have these discussions in our community," Dixon said.

Last year, the group held community discussions on topics ranging from school vouchers, immigration, and the role of citizen-led initiatives in Idaho lawmaking.

"We just try to take the different topics that are kind of being discussed at some level and dig a little deeper and say, 'OK how does this really affect our community,'" Dixon said.

The Idaho Solutions panel discussion on healthcare takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 15 at Herrett Auditorium at the College of Southern Idaho.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.