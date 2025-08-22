CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — At Nampa High School, students aged 18 to 21 with special needs are gaining real-world experience through the PREP program, learning essential job, social, and life skills that will help them thrive after graduation.

"PREP stands for Prepared Readiness for Employment. We help students, ages 18 to 21, gain skills for independence after high school," said Jennifer Randolph.

The program offers hands-on experience in more than 19 different jobs, from stocking shelves and preparing food to caregiving and even working at the zoo. Each role teaches students the tasks and social skills needed to succeed in a workplace environment.

Students rotate through various positions to master the work while practicing interactions with supervisors and customers. They learn essential workplace skills, including following directions, working as a team, and managing responsibilities like real employees.

"They learn how to apply for jobs, make resumes, and manage paychecks — budgeting and daily responsibilities," said Randolph.

The Nampa PREP program prepares students with special needs for independent living and employment

Life skills form a significant component of the PREP curriculum. Students learn to make doctor's appointments, fill prescriptions, navigate public spaces, and ask for accommodations when needed — all preparing them for independence and success in adult life.

"PREP is helping me learn to be a caregiver and advocate for myself and my sister," said one PREP student.

Some students are already working in the community at gas stations, pizza shops, and nursing homes. These experiences help build confidence, independence, and practical work experience that translates directly to future employment opportunities.

"Our goal is for students to graduate ready for employment, with a strong resume and work evaluation," said Randolph.

By age 21, students leave the program equipped and ready to enter jobs and independent life with the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.