CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Melissa Volkers and her friends put 500 snowflakes into the ground outside her home in Greenleaf, each snowflake features the name of a hero who took their own life while serving in the military.

On December 7, 2013, Melissa Volkers had the worst day of her life when she learned that her son Tanner, who quickly reached the rank of staff sergeant in the Air Force, took his own life at the age of 22.

"He was a happy-go-lucky kid from day one. Everyone commented on how he smiled all the time," said Volkers. "He was also very patriotic, and it is the same thing that took him from us, but he was proud until the last moment, I know he was."

Melissa Volkers honors her son and other service members by putting together a memorial made of snowflakes. We did a story with her back in 2019 when it was called Operation Snowflake; now it has been changed to Tanner's Snowflake Project.

Check out the video to see more of the memorial —

Tanner's Snowflake Project is a memorial for military members who have died by suicide

"It makes me really sad," said Volkers. "We have to talk about it. People say 'Don’t talk about it,' but we have to start talking about it and asking the questions."

Along with raising awareness for suicide in the military, Melissa also tries to provide support for gold star families because she knows how hard it is. Melissa told me TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, along with Home Base, helped her when she struggled to cope.

"Five years ago, that was me," said Volkers. "I didn’t want to die, but I couldn’t go on living, and I was sent to Boston for the second hardest time of my whole life. I almost quit, but thankfully Tanner kept me going, and we got through it, and I want to live today."

Melissa and her friends set up this Memorial now so that Melissa can take December 7 to reflect on the worst day of her life 12 years ago when she lost her son Tanner.

"I wish on December 7 that everyone just practices kindness, it doesn't cost a thing," said Melissa. "Do this in honor of Tanner and all these others who have died by suicide."

If you want to drop Melissa a supportive message on December 7, that can be done through Tanner's Snowflake Project's Facebook Page. If you want to see the memorial, it is located at 21776 Peckham Road in Greenleaf.

Reach out to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at ( 208) 398-4357 if you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs or having thoughts of suicide.

