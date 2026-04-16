Staff cuts or higher taxes: Middleton voters to face $1.9M Middleton School District levy decision

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — This May, Middleton voters will decide whether to renew a $1.9 million school levy that helps fund teachers, staff, and student programs, but it could come with a higher cost for taxpayers.

Middleton School District Superintendent Marc Gee said the district is asking to raise the levy, which has been in place for almost two decades, from $1.5 million to $1.9 million per year for two years.

That adds up to roughly a $10 increase per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

"It hasn't changed since 2016, but all the things that we do in the levy are costing more," Gee said.

The money would go toward staff salaries and help cover building maintenance, curriculum costs, transportation, and technology.

"If this doesn't pass, then we have to make the cuts," Gee said.

WATCH: Proposed Middleton school levy could increase local property taxes

Cuts or higher taxes: Middleton voters to face $1.9M Middleton School District levy decision

If the levy fails, Gee said the district would face staffing cuts, including up to seven teaching positions and about 15 other staff roles, like custodians and cafeteria workers. Gee said the district would also lose school security staff and reduce its school resource officers from two to one.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Victoria Rodriguez posted about the levy in a Middleton Facebook group, and more than 30 neighbors chimed in with mixed reactions.

Susan Lowe said she is a senior citizen, and while she does not want to see her taxes increase, she believes investing in children is worth the cost.

Others said the levy adds to an already growing financial burden, pointing to rising home prices and increasing utility costs.

Ranee Herrera works at Tom Thumb Barber in Middleton and said she often hears those same concerns from seniors struggling to keep up with rising costs.

Gee said only about 18% of parents voted in the last election, and roughly 30% of registered voters overall, leaving about 70% who did not cast a ballot.

"It's a lot more meaningful for all of us and the decisions that are made if it's a true representation of what our community feels and wants," Gee said.

Early voting begins April 27. The district is hosting a community meeting on April 29 at 6 p.m. at Middleton High School for anyone who wants more information.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

(REMOVE IF AI WAS NOT USED) This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.