Stacey Wondra trial delayed until 2027 in Michael Vaughan case

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The trial for Stacey Wondra, the only person charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, has been delayed until next spring.

During a pretrial conference Tuesday morning, a Canyon County judge vacated the Sept. 14 trial date after Wondra's defense waived the right to a speedy trial.

Jury selection is now scheduled to begin March 29, 2027, nearly six years after Michael disappeared from his Fruitland neighborhood.

Wondra appeared in court wearing an orange-striped Canyon County Jail jumpsuit. Following a brief closed-door discussion between prosecutors and defense attorneys, the defense requested the delay, which the judge approved.

RELATED | Stacey Wondra to stand trial for the murder of Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan

The judge also set additional pretrial hearings for later this year, when attorneys are expected to argue several pending defense motions, including requests to dismiss the case and suppress evidence.

Outside the courtroom, Michael's mother, Brandi Vaughan, acknowledged the delay is difficult but said she remains committed to seeing the case through.

"It's gonna happen. All four of them are going to face a jury of their peers. I believe that. I wish it would all happen right now, yes, because I want Michael home," she said. "I want to give him peace and give our family some closure. It's been a long time, but like I said I'll be here for it every step of the way."

Michael disappeared on July 27, 2021, after leaving his family's Fruitland home to play outside. Despite years of searches and a lengthy investigation, his body has never been found.

READ MORE | Five years later, Michael Vaughan's family says search for answers is not over

Prosecutors charged Wondra in late 2025 with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence. Wondra has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing for the case to move forward to trial. The defense has since filed multiple motions challenging the charges and seeking to suppress evidence.

RELATED | Judge sets date to hear Wondra's motion to dismiss

Idaho News 6 will continue following the case as it returns to court for additional pretrial hearings later this year before jury selection begins in March 2027.

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