Michael Vaughan Case: Judge sets date to hear Wondra's motion to dismiss

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Stacey Wondra, the man accused of killing missing 5-year-old Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, appeared in a Canyon County Court on Tuesday.

Wondra has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence charges tied to Michael's disappearance from Fruitland in July of 2021. Michael's body has never been found.

On Tuesday, Canyon County judge, Brent Whiting scheduled various motions to be heard at a later date.

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Wondra's motion to dismiss the case, citing lack of evidence, and a motion to suppress a particular letter are expected to be heard on August 11 at 1:30 p.m. Any motions not addressed will be heard on August 12 at 9:00 a.m.

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On Tuesday, both the defense and the prosecution said they are still prepared to move forward with the scheduled trial on September 30.

Wondra is expected back in court on August 4th at 9 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.