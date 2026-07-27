Five years later, Michael Vaughan's family says search for answers is not over

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Monday marks five years since Michael "Monkey" Vaughan disappeared from his Fruitland neighborhood, a case that drew national attention and remains one of Idaho's most high-profile missing child investigations.

Michael was 5 years old when he vanished on July 27, 2021, after leaving his family's home to play outside. Despite years of searches, thousands of investigative leads and multiple court proceedings, his body has never been found.

READ MORE | It has been four years since Michael Vaughan went missing in Fruitland

His disappearance prompted an extensive search involving local, state and federal law enforcement. In 2022, investigators excavated the backyard of a Fruitland home after saying they had received a credible tip, but the search did not uncover Michael's remains.

The case took a major turn in late 2025 when Stacey Wondra was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence in connection with Michael's disappearance. Wondra has pleaded not guilty. Earlier this year, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial, which is expected to begin later this year in Canyon County.

LIVE: Michael Vaughan's family speaks on five year anniversary of disappearance

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On Monday, Michael's mother, Brandi Vaughan, stood on the steps of the Fruitland Police Department and reflected on five years without her son while renewing her family's plea for answers. She thanked supporters who have stood by the family throughout the investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We will never stop speaking his name until we bring our baby home," Vaughan said. "We love you, Michael."

A community birthday vigil planned for Monday evening was postponed because of poor air quality from wildfire smoke. Vaughan said the event will be rescheduled once air quality improves.

Watch Monday's full press conference with Michael's mom below —