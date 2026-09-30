Second sister arraigned in Nampa parking lot murder

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Hannah Lee Huerta appeared in court Wednesday in connection with the July death of 19-year-old Jade Ramirez.

Huerta is the sister of 18-year-old Alissa Huerta, who is charged with murder and accused of intentionally running over and killing Ramirez in a Nampa parking lot on July 26.

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During Wednesday's arraignment, the judge read the criminal complaint, which alleges Hannah Huerta "did aid and/or abet" Alissa Huerta in the killing of Ramirez.

Hannah Huerta told the judge she understood the charge against her and was appointed a public defender.

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Huerta appeared remotely for the hearing.

According to Nampa Police, Hannah Huerta was involved in threatening communications with Ramirez before her death.

Investigators previously alleged Hannah Huerta played an active role in arranging the confrontation that led to Ramirez's death, including helping establish where the women would meet and advised her sister to hit Ramirez with a vehicle. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

Alissa Huerta was arrested two days after Ramirez's death and is charged with first-degree murder. The incident was initially reported as a hit-and-run.

At Wednesday's hearing, the judge scheduled Hannah Huerta's preliminary hearing for Oct. 8, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Eames.

The judge also ordered Huerta remain in the custody of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office under the previously set $2 million bond.

If released on bond, Huerta must report to Canyon County Pretrial Services and comply with the conditions outlined in the warrant.

The preliminary hearing will determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to move forward.

Huerta is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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