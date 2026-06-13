CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Inferno Bull Riding event returns to Parma on Saturday, bringing a day of western tradition, competition, and community celebration to the Parma Rural Fire District grounds.

Now in its sixth year, organizers say the event has grown from a pandemic-era idea into one of Parma's biggest annual gatherings.

"I always wanted to have a hometown rodeo," said Peyton Pinz, stock contractor for the event. "My family and I travel all over the Northwest putting on rodeos, but I always wanted to bring the animals to our hometown."

WATCH | Inferno Bull Riding returns to Parma for a full day of family fun—

Parma Rodeo returns Saturday for sixth annual Inferno Bull Riding event

This year's event is once again being held in partnership with the Parma Rural Fire District, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Organizers say the rodeo has become more than just a night of bull riding. It has evolved into a community tradition that brings together local families, visitors, and businesses.

"We'll sit in here about 1,000 to 1,200 people right here on these grounds in one night, and I think that's one of the biggest events Parma will have all year," Pinz said.

Saturday's festivities begin with vendors opening at 11 a.m. Mini bulls and mutton bustin' are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., followed by the main bull riding event at 8 p.m.

The rodeo is expected to feature 40 bull riders, including local competitors and professional riders from across the Northwest.

"It'll be an action-packed show for sure," Pinz said.

Tickets will be available at the gate until they're sold out.

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