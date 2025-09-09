No cost, more freedom: Beyond Access Program gives free rides to seniors and folks with disabilities

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Older Idahoans and people with disabilities can catch a free ride around the Treasure Valley through Valley Regional Transit’s Beyond Access program — designed to get people where they need to go outside their usual service area.

Ferne Brandt catches a ride with Valley Regional Transit at least three times a week.

"I'm legally blind, or I like to say, I have enough vision to be dangerous, and so I haven't driven since 1997," said Brandt.

She uses the free service to get from her home in Nampa to work in either Caldwell or Boise.

"Beyond Access has been very beneficial in allowing me to stay employed. It's also great if I need to go to a doctor's appointment or I can take it to go grocery shopping," said Brandt.

She says the program gives her and fellow riders more independence.

"Having a disability doesn't mean you don't have ability, right, so the bus system is helping me have the ability to live independently," said Brandt.

Beyond Access launched in 2024 and expanded Valley Regional Transit’s service area beyond its fixed routes. Areas within 3/4 of a mile of those routes are served by a federally funded program called Access.

"It's really expanded the horizon of what kind of things you can do with these rides," said Elaine Clegg, Valley Regional Transit CEO.

Clegg explained the program is funded locally and combined a web of smaller providers around the valley into a single, cohesive network, giving riders easy access across Ada and Canyon counties.

"We expect this program to be able to provide 40,000 or 50,000 rides a year," Clegg said.

Currently, Beyond Access is providing about 3,100 rides each month. But given the high demand, some ride requests are denied due to limited funding.

"People with disabilities are people too, and we just need an alternative method to get us around," Brandt said. "It keeps us connected to our communities and helps us to be active members of society."

Idaho News 6 calculated what it would cost Brandt to get to and from work using a rideshare service, such as Uber. The trip would cost her more than $60 a day.

Beyond Access helps her and other riders get to work, doctors’ appointments, grocery stores and social outings at no cost.

"I just can't imagine life without this transportation system," Brandt added.

How to sign up:

To qualify for VRT Beyond Access, passengers must first apply for VRT Access.

To apply for VRT Access, visit ADARide.com or call (877) 232-7433.

If you DO qualify for Access, you automatically qualify for Beyond Access. If you are 60 or older, you qualify for Beyond Access.

