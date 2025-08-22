NNU's annual Community Fair connects students with local businesses

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University welcomed more than 370 new undergraduate students to campus this week, marking a significant increase of about 100 students compared to last fall.

The university also enrolled nearly 200 new graduate and professional studies students as move-in week brought high energy to the Nampa campus.

The annual Community Fair on Friday brought together more than 50 local businesses, organizations, and churches to help students and their families get acquainted with Nampa. The event serves as a bridge between the university and the local community, fostering relationships that extend beyond the campus boundaries.

"More importantly, it's been the welcoming nature of this community… it would be a privilege to be a part of that community, so I'm really grateful to be here," said NNU President Dr. Mark DeMichael.

This marks the first fall orientation under DeMichael's leadership as the university's new president. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring students feel welcomed from day one.

"It really is an opportunity for them to meet our students and our staff and introduce our students to their business… a great event to start building relationships," DeMichael said.

The Community Fair has become a cherished tradition for local sponsors who return year after year to connect with incoming students.

"It's my sixth or seventh year for orientation… honestly, one of my favorite things all year. We meet students, support NNU, and even hire a few of them," said the Nampa Chick-fil-A owner.

For new students, the fair provided their first glimpse into what life in Nampa offers beyond the classroom.

"I really like this fair, it gave me a sense of what this community is like and how, instead of one separate, it brings me unity," said one student.

Another student expressed excitement about upcoming campus activities: "I'm excited for the basketball games and all the community events… everyone here makes everything feel like home."

The Community Fair represents more than just free promotional items — it celebrates new beginnings and the welcoming partnership between NNU and the Nampa community.

Classes officially begin Monday, marking the start of these students' academic journey at the university.

