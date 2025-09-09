Middleton's only food pantry struggles with growing demand in aging building

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton's only food pantry serves up to 135 families monthly, feeding nearly 750 people, but volunteers say the aging building is struggling to keep up with the community's growing needs.

The pantry, which has served the community since 2013, allows families to shop for themselves in a unique model that provides dignity along with food security. However, space constraints and challenging conditions are making it difficult to serve families safely and efficiently.

"Our mission is to provide food security for folks in our community," said volunteer David Luiz.

Hear more about the challenges this food pantry faces, and how that may affect your neighborhood—

Middleton food pantry faces challenges

As Middleton's population has grown, so has the demand for food assistance. The pantry's current building, while appreciated by volunteers, is no longer adequate for the expanding operation.

"We're grateful to have this building—things could be much worse—but as our function here grows, as the need grows, we're sort of outgrowing the size of this place," said Louis, a volunteer.

Tom Ott, who relies on Social Security and the pantry along with his wife who is blind, says the cramped space and extreme temperatures create difficulties for both volunteers and families seeking assistance.

"That can't be done here, and the folks inside need enough room to move and do their job proper, too. They do the best job they can, and it's very difficult for them," Ott said.

Corianne Bates, who has been coming to the pantry for years with her family of six, appreciates how the pantry helps stretch her grocery budget and provides fresh produce. However, she shares concerns about food safety in the current space.

"If it's not air-conditioned enough, the food can spoil. A bigger, safer space would make a huge difference for everyone," Bates said.

The pantry operates entirely through volunteer efforts, with approximately 50 volunteers sharing a common goal of giving back to their community.

"It's a blessing to live in Middleton, and every volunteer here just wants to give back," said David Luiz.

Luiz says the organization is hoping to find a new building, ideally something like a pole barn or a space large enough to accommodate all their refrigerators and freezers, allowing them to better meet the community's needs.