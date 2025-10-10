Middleton woman's Little Free Library sparks HOA controversy over neighborhood rules

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Middleton woman's effort to promote literacy in her neighborhood has turned into a heated dispute with her homeowners association over what constitutes an approved addition to her property.

Christine McCarthy installed her Little Free Library in March as a way to bring neighbors together over books and encourage reading in the community. The small, colorful structure was designed to match her home's color palette and serve as a temporary fixture for book sharing.

However, the project has drawn criticism from Mountain Breeze Management, the HOA that oversees McCarthy's neighborhood. The conflict began when the association issued McCarthy a courtesy notice about a chair placed next to the library.

"They gave me a courtesy notice for a chair next to the little library, calling it debris. I responded back that it was a chair for a differently abled person and that it was there for a reason," McCarthy said.

The situation escalated when the HOA classified the library itself as an unapproved addition to McCarthy's property.

"They just gave me a brand new violation — not even a courtesy — a violation that it was an unapproved addition," McCarthy said.

According to the HOA's bylaws, all exterior modifications must be approved by the Board of Directors, and homeowners are expected to submit requests to the Architectural Control Committee. The rules also state that owners must receive proper notice and an opportunity to object in writing — something McCarthy says she did not receive.

McCarthy believes the HOA's actions are more about control than rule enforcement, especially given the community-focused nature of her project.

"Being human and being passionate about this cause, it does hurt my feelings. It causes me concern that there's a divide in this town that goes beyond politics. It comes down to literacy and books and aesthetic," McCarthy said.

Despite the controversy, McCarthy has received significant community support online, with neighbors expressing encouragement and disappointment that the library had to be removed from its original location.

"I've had more people say they love it and how sad they were that there's again a divide about it," McCarthy said.

Mountain Breeze Management did not respond to requests for comment.

McCarthy has submitted an application hoping to bring the library back to its original spot while pushing for new rules that would allow Little Free Libraries in the neighborhood. For now, the library sits on her porch, where she says it will remain.

"I'm not threatened by the resistance to change. I'm here to promote it," McCarthy said.

The HOA board told McCarthy via email they are still reviewing her appeal and will provide an update once a decision has been made.

