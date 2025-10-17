CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A packed house gathered Thursday afternoon as Middleton neighbors expressed strong opposition to a proposal that would expand city limits into existing farmland currently considered county property.

Middleton city leaders have proposed land north of Purple Sage Road for future city expansion. The area is largely made up of county farmland and is home to many local farms.

Watch to see what Middleton farmers and residents are saying about the city's proposed expansion:

Middleton residents pack hearing to oppose city expansion into farmland

"I beg, I plead of you, keep the boundaries as they are. Please don't expand them because none of the farmers out there want them. I am one of those farmers," said one farmer.

"You're growing corn out there that feed the dairy cows, which produce milk," one community member said.

Farmers and longtime residents say the plan directly affects their livelihoods, with concerns about how new homes and commercial areas could impact irrigation, crop production, and the quiet rural nature of the community.

"Here is in the top 5 of the world for certain crops in agriculture. So I'm just going to give you the challenge to please give agriculture the respect it deserves," another resident said.

Others raised concerns that the area may not realistically support growth within the typical five-year plan because of limited sewer capacity and overcrowded schools.

"Roads, schools, and emergency services are already stretched. I think they can't absorb that much growth," one resident said.

Roberta Stewart from City Planning and Zoning told residents that the city is looking north because of pressure from developers. Many residents challenged that approach.

Residents are urging county commissioners to slow down and carefully review the proposed expansion, saying the city's push north of Purple Sage Road prioritizes development over farmland, schools, and community infrastructure.

"The stated mission of this commission is to serve the public with honesty and integrity, provide affordable and efficient government services, promote values that ensure quality of life for the present and future generations of Canyon County. Expansion of Middleton's AI north of Purple Sage seems to go against almost every word in that sentence," one resident said.

These conversations will continue with Canyon County commissioners on October 29th.