Middleton domestic violence survivor helps others heal with the support of therapy dogs

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Middleton woman is turning her painful past into a mission of hope, helping other domestic violence survivors heal with the support of therapy dogs.

Eight years ago, Amanda Van Laingham left an abusive relationship. In the aftermath, she was encouraged to get a service dog, a step that brought her Khali — her retired therapy companion.

“Having Khali allowed me to gently guide myself back into doing those things, and even though I'm never gonna be the person that I was before, I'm a new person now with greater skills than I had before because of Khali,” Amanda said.

Her journey didn’t stop there. Last year, she rescued a stray dog on Highway 44. She named her Maggie and eventually placed her with another domestic violence survivor.

“I couldn't shake the feeling that she had a purpose,” Amanda recalled.

Through her business, Treasure Valley Dog Training, Amanda now helps survivors train dogs that provide both physical and emotional support. Her own dog, Kahli, offers behavior interruption and deep pressure therapy — tools that give her safety, stability, and independence.

“Being in a position where I can now help people who are survivors like myself... the gift of having a dog, whether it be a service dog or a therapy dog or even a pet dog in your life after you have survived something like that, it gives you a great deal of independence and safety, and being able to do that is a gift.”

Experts say Amanda’s story reflects a larger truth: animals can be a critical part of recovery. In Boise, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) provides resources and support for survivors of domestic violence, including those with pets.

“Pets can be a reason that someone doesn't leave a situation and continues to be subject to the abuse that they're in. And so having opportunities to bring their pet with them… can save someone's life,” said Breanna Young, Philanthropy Manager for the WCA.

Therapy dogs can also help rebuild trust and create a safe emotional space.

“They're this low-risk bridge for people to build trust… Animals and pets are innately and unconditionally loving, and they help bring us back to ourselves,” Young said.

For Amanda, the mission is clear: continue placing therapy dogs with survivors, giving them independence, comfort, and hope for the future.

