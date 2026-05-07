CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — At Maxine Johnson Elementary in Parma, a simple P.E. unit is turning into something much bigger for students, as many children learn how to ride bikes for the very first time.

The new biking program was created through partnerships with Saint Luke’s and the Boise Bicycle Project, helping provide bikes and helmets for students in the small rural community.

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P.E. teacher Lara Miller says the idea started about two years ago after conversations with parents and observing similar programs elsewhere.

“I love to bike, and I had seen programs out there for kids, and I thought, um, is it possible?” Miller said.

Now, students are spending time during P.E. learning balance, coordination and road safety while gaining confidence on two wheels.

WATCH: School bike unit in Parma teaches students safety and lifelong skills

Local partnerships help bring bike education to students in rural Parma

Miller says biking is about more than exercise.

“I feel like it's my job, one of the core parts of my job is to instill a love of physical fitness in some way, whether it's walking, swimming, not just your typical sports,” Miller said.

Along with learning how to ride, students are also practicing important safety skills, including stopping at stop signs and navigating roads safely.

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“I really want to focus on making sure kids were stopping at stop signs,” Miller said, “I've witnessed kids flying through town and going through stop signs and just think, man, what could happen.”

Community Schools Coordinator Marisol Garcia says programs like this are especially meaningful in a small rural town like Parma, where recreational opportunities can sometimes be limited for families.

“There is not a lot of recreational opportunities available to a lot of our families,” Garcia explained, “A lot of them have to go outside of town to be able to access them.”

Garcia says the program gives students and families something active and affordable they can enjoy together, close to home.

This week, students are putting their new skills to the test during a bike rodeo focused on control, awareness, and safety.

For Miller, one of the biggest rewards has been seeing students excited and motivated to ride.

“It's the passion that I've seen in the last couple of weeks, getting ready for this unit,” Miller recalled. “They're ready to ride.”

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