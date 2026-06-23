CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Wilder High School senior is putting in hours of daily work this summer to get her pigs ready for the show ring at the Canyon County Fair and beyond.

Emma Hacker has been showing pigs for nearly 8 years. She competes each summer at multiple fairs, including the Owyhee County Fair, the Western Idaho Fair, and the Canyon County Fair.

"I've been showing pigs for 7 going on 8 years, so a very long time," Hacker said.

WATCH | One student is putting in hours of work each day to prepare her pigs for competition—

Inside the daily routine of an FFA student preparing for the show ring

Hacker also helped start the Wilder FFA chapter. Her hard work has earned her several awards and placements in competitions not only in Idaho but also out of state.

"This was like a big, big win," Hacker said.

Every day, Hacker rinses and brushes her pigs, applies treatments, and carefully monitors their feeding routine. She says she dedicates several hours each day to working with her animals outside of school.

"I'm spending 2-3, maybe 4 hours every day outside, you know, outside school, just to work with my livestock," Hacker said.

The process also includes specific feeding programs, endurance work, and specialized treatments — including vitamins and hair products — to keep her animals in top condition.

"I basically build them up like bodybuilders," Hacker said.

Showing pigs also requires training and showmanship skills. Hacker teaches her pigs — Kermit, a black and white pig; Elmo, a brown pig; and Mouse, the smallest of the group — how to respond to cues, hold their heads up high while being led, and remain controlled in the ring.

Beyond the competition, Hacker says FFA is about learning responsibility and building community with other students and mentors.

"We pour every ounce of our energy into this, so when you talk to these kids, kind of ask them their story," Hacker said.

Emma Hacker and other Canyon County FFA students will compete at the Canyon County Fair July 23 through 26.

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