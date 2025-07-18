CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A sold-out golf tournament in Wilder is helping to create brighter futures for Hispanic students across Idaho through vital scholarship opportunities.

The Community Council of Idaho, the state's largest nonprofit organization, hosted its annual scholarship golf tournament to support first-generation college students from Hispanic backgrounds.

"We think it's important that we provide scholarships to Hispanic students across the state of Idaho," said Irma Morin, CEO of the Community Council of Idaho. "There's a lot of students that need that one little boost to attend college, and we're proud to be able to provide that to students across the state."

The event quickly reached capacity, demonstrating strong community support for educational initiatives targeting first-generation youth.

"The fact this is the first tournament of the season and it sold out so quickly… it just makes me excited and happy that we have the support from our community and for our kids and next generations to do better," said Marisela Pesina, Board of Directors member for the Community Council of Idaho.

Idaho nonprofit hosts 34th annual golf tournament raising scholarships for first-generation Hispanic students

For many participants and organizers, the cause resonates on a personal level, especially those with backgrounds in agriculture, construction, and food service industries.

"Farmworker families — or what we now call our agricultural or construction or hospitality families — I know they want better for their kids," Pesina said.

The tournament has become a tradition for many families. RJ Gonzalez, whose father has supported the cause for over 20 years, continues that legacy of giving back.

"Growing up in a Hispanic household, being able to support other kids who didn't have the opportunities that a lot of people have growing up — it's a great feeling," Gonzalez said.

For Morin, the mission hits home.

"I, for myself, am a first-generation student, so it means a lot that we can provide this assistance to students — to give them that opportunity," Morin said. "We know they want a brighter future for themselves, their families, and our communities."

According to organizers, the impact of this annual tournament extends far beyond the golf course. More first-generation students are not only attending college but graduating and building successful careers, creating lasting change for families and communities throughout Idaho.