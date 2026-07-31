Greenleaf adopts new animal policy as feral cat concerns grow

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Neighbors in Greenleaf say stray and feral cats have become a growing concern, prompting the small rural town to adopt a new animal policy aimed at getting the problem under control.

For years, residents say they have been dealing with a growing number of stray and feral cats in the area. Idaho News 6 has also reported on similar concerns in Wilder and other parts of Canyon County.

Roxanna McDonald said the cats have created ongoing problems on her property.

"They're constantly coming in and using my garden for a bathroom, which doesn't make me feel like I really want to eat that food because they're so diseased."

McDonald said she is also concerned about how repeated encounters could impact her dog's health, particularly given that other neighbors have been bitten in the past.

WATCH: GREENLEAF NEIGHBORS ON NEW ANIMAL POLICY

Greenleaf passes new animal policy as feral cat concerns grow

Resident Deborah Dakin described a serious encounter that had lasting consequences.

"It sent me to the hospital, which put me in ICU, and it was quickly determined that I had rabies. I went through the entire rabies protocol, and it took me nine months to recover."

Dakin said she has since taken in several cats from the area, making sure they receive veterinary care, vaccinations, and are spayed or neutered. She said most of her cats have their ears tipped.

Greenleaf's new animal policy puts more responsibility on anyone who cares for these animals. It states that creating a feral cat habitat — by providing food, water, shelter, or other resources — can be considered a nuisance. The policy also outlines potential civil and criminal penalties for feeding or watering feral cats.

Some residents on Facebook have pushed back, saying they are simply trying to help animals in need.

McDonald said she believes feeding the cats only makes the problem worse.

"If you feed it, it's going to produce more of a problem because when they just turn around, have more babies and more babies."

Dakin said the policy is ultimately about preventing more serious harm.

"What Greenleaf is trying to avoid is a potential lawsuit down the road because every little girl sees a kitten and is like, 'Here kitty kitty kitty.' That little girl is not expecting to be severely bit or potentially losing her life for petting a cat."

The policy does not limit how many cats a neighbor can have, but requires owners to follow Idaho animal cruelty laws, including providing proper food, shelter, care, and a safe environment.

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