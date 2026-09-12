From rural Idaho to Mexico: Maria Sánchez’s soccer journey takes her home and abroad

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — For Maria Sánchez, soccer has always been more than a sport. It’s a connection to home, family and two cultures.

The Idaho native was born in Nampa, grew up in Grandview and moved to American Falls when she was 7 years old.

Her parents, both Mexican immigrants, worked on a farm in Grandview. At home, Sánchez says her father would watch soccer on television — sparking a passion that would eventually take her thousands of miles from Idaho.

WATCH: Hear more about Sánchez’s international journey

Maria Sánchez’s soccer journey takes her home and abroad

“Ever since then soccer has been a huge part of my life,” Sánchez said.

Growing up in a rural Idaho community didn’t always seem like an advantage. But Sánchez says it taught her lessons she has carried throughout her professional career: discipline, hard work and the importance of community.

“Our work is what makes us different,” she said. “I think that's something that I have taken with me in every team, in every city I've been.”

Those lessons helped Sánchez climb the ranks of soccer, eventually taking her from Idaho to college and into the professional game.

After college, Sánchez was drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League in 2019. She later played professionally in Mexico with Guadalajara and Club Tigres, winning a league title with Tigres in 2021.

ALSO READ | Meridian gym helps build NFL talent, with a focus on highlighting skills that set athletes apart

She also spent time with the Houston Dash and San Diego Wave before returning to Club Tigres Femenil in 2025, where she plays today.

For Sánchez, playing in Mexico carries a special meaning.

She grew up in Idaho watching Mexican soccer and says she rarely missed a game. Now, she gets to play in the same league she once watched from home.

“I would literally not miss a game,” Sánchez said. “So it’s crazy to me that now I get to be here and play on these teams and play against these teams in the stadiums and live it in a different perspective.”

Her career has also given her the opportunity to represent Mexico on the international stage.

Sánchez says representing Mexico allows her to embrace a part of her identity that has always been important to her.

“I have this connection to Mexico that I just enjoy, and it’s a huge honor for me,” she said. “I play with pride when I represent Mexico.”

But even while playing thousands of miles away, Sánchez hasn’t forgotten where her journey began.

She hopes her story can inspire young girls across Idaho — especially those growing up in small or rural communities — to believe a professional soccer career is possible.

Her message is simple: where you come from doesn’t have to determine where you’re going.

“It doesn’t matter. We can still achieve our dreams,” Sánchez said.

Now, Sánchez is looking ahead to what could be another opportunity to represent Mexico, saying she hopes to put on the national team jersey again this year.

For the Idaho native, the journey from a small-town soccer field to professional stadiums in Mexico is a reminder of just how far a dream can take you.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.