Donated dresses help Wilder students attend prom without financial stress

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A simple act of generosity is helping Wilder High School students feel confident on one of the biggest nights of their high school years. Donated dresses are ensuring prom dreams don't come with a price tag.

For many students, the cost of a dress, shoes, and accessories can be a significant barrier to attending prom.

"Buying prom dresses is expensive for like a one-night thing. Spending almost $300 on a dress is a lot," student Genesis Hernandez said.

The initiative started small, with just a couple of donated dresses, but quickly grew with help from the community. Now students can choose from a variety of styles and sizes for prom in May.

"I think our community has just played a big part in it, and I think that has taught us a lot of gratitude because every need that we've had has been met," organizer Anna Cruz said.

Lori Beutler, the school nurse, noticed prom attendance was lower in recent years and suspected costs might be a barrier.

"With the way that the economy is right now, we just wondered if one of the barriers of attendance… was just the fact that maybe they couldn't afford to go and buy something," Beutler said.

Working alongside Cruz and with community support, they've collected over 20 dresses, a handful of shoes, and accessories. They also hope to provide hair and makeup on prom day.

"It really shows the school really cares about our students, and it doesn't feel like… make us feel like we're helpless or like we don't have a lot of resources," Melanie Aguiniga said.

For Beutler and Cruz, helping students feel special brings joy and gratitude to everyone involved.

"I think any time that you can do something that blesses somebody else, there's a feeling of gratitude and a feeling of joy that you get in just providing that," Beutler said.

"It's really helpful to have that feeling, like mimic that feeling of going to the store, looking at dresses you like, trying them on, and feeling which one fits with you without having to worry about the cost," Hernandez said.

Those interested in donating can bring items to the Wilder Resource Center.

