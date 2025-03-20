Affordable prom dresses and tuxedos for Canyon County students: The Princess Project makes dreams come true

CALDWELL, Idaho — Canyon County students are gearing up for a night they will remember, thanks to the Princess Project, which offers affordable formal wear for prom night.

As the doors opened, eager students lined up to browse gowns and suits for the big day.

"We have prom dresses, homecoming dresses," said Joanna Bartrop, Princess Project organizer.

Bartrop runs Caldwell's Princess Project, a sister program of Boise's Cinderella's Closet.

"We just really want to get anyone who wants to attend a formal dance the opportunity to be able to afford formal wear, a dress or a tuxedo, so that anyone can participate and enjoy and have a great time," Bartrop said.

This year's event marks the second year of the program, providing all Canyon County students with access to a variety of styles for just $10 each.

Along with adding an assortment of tuxedos, Bartrop reported that they received 350 dress donations this year, up from 200 last year.

"I just want this project to grow," said Bartrop.

Star Crudpe, a Nampa High mom, remarked, "What do you call it? Competition, getting a good dress," as she and her daughter arrived early to find their first pick.

"They are like high-class, really nice dresses," Crudpe added.

Tabitha Rager, a Ridgevue senior, shared her thoughts on the experience, saying, "Green really resonates with me."

Rager was accompanied by her grandmother, Debbie Lacy, who emphasized the importance of such events for students already facing financial challenges.

"It's fantastic. I mean, I have my two granddaughters, and prom would be pretty difficult if there wasn't an organization like this making these dresses so affordable for the girls," Lacy said.

Bartrop highlighted the ongoing efforts to support the initiative, stating, "I take donations all year long; those can be dropped off at Caldwell City Hall, and I just gather them and collect them throughout the year so every year we just have a greater inventory for the students to choose from."