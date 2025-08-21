CALDWELL, Idaho — What started with a small espresso machine at home has grown into The Ridge Espresso and Soda, a unique mobile coffee business housed in a completely rebuilt 1974 Bell Coach camper.

Tristan Stufflebeam, who works for Coca-Cola repairing beverage systems, and his wife Stacy, have always loved coffee and dreamed of owning their own business. Their journey began when bills started stacking up, and they decided to turn their passion into a livelihood.

Couple transforms 1970s camper into solar-powered mobile coffee shop

The couple initially bought a horse trailer, renovated it, and began serving coffee at local events and businesses. Through their children's activities, they got to know neighborhoods throughout the area and wanted to become more involved in the community.

They would park the trailer around random businesses, car shows, and other events throughout the Treasure Valley.

The pair eventually sold that horse trailer to another couple in Kuna, who continues to operate it, but the Stufflebeams continue on with their coffee dreams.

About a year and a half ago, Tristan bought the 1974 Bell Coach camper, thinking he would only need to make a few minor fixes. However, the poor condition of the vintage camper meant he had to tear it down completely and start from scratch.

Tristan replaced rotted material with pine and maple wood, ensuring the mobile shop would smell like a coffee house rather than an old camper.

"Part of the experience in coffee shops is the smell," he explained, noting that the smells of a coffee shop are very important and he didn't want the old, rundown camper to affect that atmosphere.

The inspiration for the traveling coffee cart came during a camping trip to Stanley last summer, when the Wapiti Fire was active in the area. Watching fire crews work in difficult conditions sparked an idea for Tristan, who was also motivated by a college friend who fought wildfires to pay for school.

"I mean they're doing a lot of work and the least we could do is to try to get something together that we could actually bring the coffee to them, bring it right up to them where their tents are and when... if we have to be up at 3 in the morning to serve them coffee, I'm hoping that we are able to do that service for them," Stufflebeam said.

The cart will be powered entirely by solar panels, which helps with both mobility and atmosphere, according to Stacy Stufflebeam.

"And the other part is sound, and we really didn't want to have like a big generator... making loud noises while we're trying to make coffee - kind of ruins the whole atmosphere," Stacy said.

Working a traditional 8-to-5 job, Tristan realized he was missing out while his kids grew up. The mobile coffee business represents both a career change and a way to spend more time with family while serving the community.

Every step of the project has centered on Idaho pride and the couple's faith, with plans to partner with other local businesses and create a small-town retro feel wherever they set up shop.

"The love that we have for coffee to have the love for our community that we have, um, is more of the love that Christ has for us," Tristan said.

The business aims to bring people together through more than just coffee, with plans to feature indie folk music alongside their beverages.

"Coffee's good. Coffee brings people together, even if you don't like coffee, we're gonna have soda. You might like something there, Italian sodas, something like that. We want something for everybody because we wanna have that camaraderie. We wanna bring that community back together," Tristan said.

Although the Stufflebeams live in Middleton, they're heavily involved with Caldwell and Star, considering all neighborhoods home. Tristan was born and raised in Caldwell, giving him deep roots in the community.

The couple plans to source their products locally, including milk, eggs, and coffee beans, supporting other Idaho businesses while maintaining quality.

The Ridge Espresso and Soda is expected to open to the public by the end of the year. People can follow their progress on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

