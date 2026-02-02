Copper Quill Haven to take over West Valley Humane Society shelter in Caldwell

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In just a few weeks, the West Valley Humane Society shelter in Caldwell will have new leadership — and a new name.

Canyon County officials have selected Copper Quill Haven, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, to take over operations at the Caldwell shelter after months of negotiations with West Valley Humane Society ended without an agreement on funding.

The transition will mark the end of West Valley’s nearly 15-year presence in Canyon County.

WATCH | Interview with Operations Manager, Earl Laughter—

Copper Quill Haven Prepares to Lead Canyon County Animal Shelter, Expand Services for Pets and Community

For now, the Caldwell shelter remains open under West Valley leadership, though it is no longer accepting stray animals. The facility is expected to temporarily close starting February 13 for a few days to allow staff to transition, with plans to reopen by mid-February under Copper Quill Haven.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Copper Quill Haven to take over Canyon County animal services from West Valley Humane Society

Copper Quill Haven leaders say they hope to retain current shelter employees and continue serving the community without major disruptions.

“We’re going to continue to do spay and neuter projects, community outreach type stuff,” said Earl Laughter, operations manager at Copper Quill Haven. “We’re going to stay in contact and keep working together. This doesn’t happen with just one person.”



Laughter brings years of law enforcement and leadership experience to the role. He and his wife co-founded Copper Quill Haven — she is also a veterinarian — combining professional expertise with a long-standing commitment to animal welfare.

The organization plans to expand services aimed at reducing stray and overpopulation issues, including trap-neuter-release programs for feral cats, microchipping, low-cost vaccines, and affordable spay and neuter services.

RELATED | Canyon County picks new operator for animal shelter after 14 years with West Valley Humane Society

“A lot of plans for stray dogs — microchipping, low-cost vaccines, low-cost spay and neuters — to help reduce unexpected puppy litters,” Laughter said.

West Valley Humane Society announced on Facebook that it will relocate operations to a PetSmart location in Boise, where it will operate with limited space and transition toward a largely foster-based program.

As Copper Quill Haven prepares to take over, the organization is also seeking volunteers. Training is flexible and allows people to build skills over time. Tasks range from cleaning kennels and feeding animals to laundry and general shelter support.

“There’s always something to do,” Laughter said. “It’s a big building — lots of work all the time.”

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.