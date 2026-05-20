Community mourns loss of longtime firefighter and his wife in Nevada plane crash

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District in southern Idaho is mourning the loss of longtime firefighter Ed Dickman and his wife, Sherry, after the couple died in a plane crash near Empire, Nevada.

The Dickmans were on their way back to Idaho from a family gathering in Reno when their plane went down.

WATCH: Family and friends remember Ed and Sherry

RICK SHATZ, IDAHO NEWS 6

MRW Fire sits off Johnston Lane between Melba and Marsing. It is the second largest fire district in Idaho, has operated since 1985 and is powered entirely by about 40 volunteer firefighters.

Dickman joined the district in 1999. Over the years, he served as a firefighter EMT, fire commissioner and eventually chief. He was also a retired airline pilot.

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Those who knew him say his contributions helped shape the department itself, with the district planning to rename one of it's stations in his honor.

"We're gonna have a plaque made and put it on the fire station at Gibbons. And we're going to change the name of the Gibbons Fire Station," Louis Monson and Fire Chief Cooley said.

Ed and Sherry's children say the couple spent years bringing people together through holidays, gatherings and community events at Sky Park, welcoming anyone who came through their doors.

"My mom could pull a meal out for 30 people in a heartbeat," Wendy Mann said, "And it didn't matter who you were, where you came from, they would house you."

Ed's son, Rick, says aviation was one of his father's passions — one he shared with countless people in the community.

"I can't even begin to count how many kids that he introduced to flying who have gone on to become pilots and commercial pilots," Rick Dickman said, "He just lived an incredible life."

Cards and condolences can be sent to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District as the community continues honoring Ed and Sherry's memory.

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