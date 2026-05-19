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Idaho firefighter and partner killed in Nevada plane crash

Muprhy Reynolds Wilson Fire District Logo
Muprhy Reynolds Wilson Fire District
Muprhy Reynolds Wilson Fire District Logo
Muprhy Reynolds Wilson Fire District Logo
Posted

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Southern Idaho first responders are mourning the loss of a beloved firefighter who died in a plane crash in Nevada earlier this week.

The Murphy, Reynolds, Wilson Fire District posted their condolences on Facebook, informing the community that firefighter Ed Dickman and his companion Sherry Jones crashed near Empire, Nevada on May 17.

"Ed, a retired airline pilot and avid pilot, was in Nevada with Sherry to attend a family event," the fire district posted online. "They were making their way home to Idaho when the accident occurred."

According to the post, Ed was a past fire commissioner, a past fire chief and had was currently a firefighter living in the Givens Hot Springs area.

Plans are underway for a memorial service, but the public is welcome to send cards and condolences to MRW Fire, 11606 Hwy 78, Melba ID 83641.

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