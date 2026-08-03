PARMA, Idaho — The Parma Fire Department collected hundreds of thousands of pounds of donations over the past week to support firefighters battling wildfires across Idaho and Oregon.

Station 1 in Parma is packed with food, drinks, and other supplies after firefighters posted on Facebook asking the community for donations to help crews in Jordan Valley.

“The community stepped up more than we ever expected,” Parma Fire Captain Chelsie Johnson said.

WATCH | Hear from firefighters about the big turnout of donations from the community—

Community donations flood Parma Fire station to support firefighters in Idaho and Oregon

Johnson said the overwhelming response from neighbors left them with more supplies than they've ever received.

“I’ve been here for 23 years, and this is the most donations I’ve ever seen, and it was just, it was awesome. It was the best feeling ever,” Johnson said.

Parma Fire estimates between 250,000 and 300,000 pounds of supplies have moved through the station in the last week, and about 120 pallets of supplies have already been shipped to fire crews at dozens of locations across Idaho and Oregon.

The station is now a temporary donation warehouse and packing operation while firefighters continue responding to emergencies.

“We are still running our fire department here. We still have people in Jordan Valley, we have people all over helping fighting fires here, our own fire department, and we’re still doing this with our volunteers,” Johnson said.

Many of the donations are going to Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, volunteer groups made up largely of farmers and ranchers with firefighting training. The volunteers often pay out of pocket for expenses such as gas, tires and equipment, making donations especially important.

“We have met everyone’s needs in eastern Oregon for the RFPA’s we continue to support them,” Parma Fire Captain Joey Villasista said.

Community members from across the Treasure Valley are still making deliveries.

“We decided as a family that we would come here today and donate,” Marty Smith said.

Smith and her family drove from Nampa with water, protein bars and snacks for firefighters.

“One of these days we might need help, we might need that service for us and so if you do good to others, things will come back to you,” Smith said.

Parma Fire officials said they have received all the physical donations they currently need. Monetary donations will go to supporting volunteer rangeland firefighters in Idaho and Oregon.

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