CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho's wine industry faces unique challenges during the state's harsh winter months, from subzero temperatures that can kill vineyard crops to icy roads that keep customers away from tastings.

At Parma Ridge Winery, owners Stephanie and Storm Hodge navigate the delicate balance of protecting their vines while maintaining operations through Idaho's unpredictable winter weather.

"Those really harsh, cold temperatures are not good for the vineyard at all. At that point, there's very little that you can do," Stephanie Hodge said.

Winter weather affects more than just the vines themselves. The winery faces operational challenges as shorter daylight hours and dangerous driving conditions impact both staffing and customer visits.

"When it gets dark early, the roads are icy and snowy. You mix that with wine—not a lot of people want to be driving in those conditions," Stephanie Hodge said.

Canyon County Winery Adapts and Thrives Through Winter Conditions

For the vineyards, freezing temperatures pose the most serious threat. Extreme cold can destroy years of work and require lengthy recovery periods.

"Anything that is under freezing or -5 degrees actually damages the vines. So anything that's exposed will actually die all the way down to the ground," the Hodges said. "They'll come back, but it takes 2 years to get your crop back."

Inside the winery, temperature control remains critical. As wine ages in barrels, it requires careful monitoring and regular topping off to prevent oxidation. The barrels naturally lose liquid to evaporation, creating headspace that must be managed.

While the vines rest outside, the Hodges prepare their vineyards for the crucial pruning season in February and March.

The timing must be precise to avoid freeze damage that could harm new spring growth.

"Because the liquid inside [the vines] will start to flow, and you can actually get damaged because that tells them that they need to start growing," Stephanie Hodge said. "We don't want to kill off that new growth."

Despite challenges, Parma Ridge Winery remains open throughout the winter season, welcoming visitors Friday through Sunday.

