Canyon County to spray 46k acres as cases of West Nile virus increase

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District is planning to spray tens of thousands of acres on Sunday night as an increased number of disease-carrying mosquitoes are detected across the region.

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Earlier this month, Idaho health officials reported this year's first human case of the West Nile virus, which sent one Canyon County resident to the hospital.

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The aerial treatment is aimed at stopping the spread of West Nile and other dangerous diseases.

Officials say that the treatment is planned on the night of Aug. 30, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A twin-engine aircraft will spray insecticide across 46,545 acres in portions of communities in Parma, Roswell, Notus, Greenleaf, Caldwell, Middleton and Star. Officials say crews will apply 0.67 ounces of Dibrom Concentrate per acre, equating to 1/2 a shot glass over the area of a football field.

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If weather prevents the planned treatment on Sunday, it will be scheduled for the following day, officials said.

"There are no special precautionary actions that need to be taken by citizens that live within the treatment area," the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District said. "The product is labeled for use over both urban and agricultural areas and is commonly used in response to mosquito-borne disease threats or large outbreaks of pestiferous mosquitoes."

Even with continued treatments, officials encourage the public to protect themselves by eliminating standing water, wearing long-sleeved shirts and using repellents.

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