First West Nile virus meningitis case reported in Idaho this year

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho has reported its first human case of West Nile virus meningitis this year.

The case involves a Canyon County resident over age 65 who was hospitalized with the illness. The person has since returned home and is recovering, according to officials.

West Nile virus is spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash. Severe illness is more likely in people age 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems.

Southwest District Health Epidemiologist Lekshmi Rita Venugopal said people with weakened immune systems should take extra care to avoid mosquito bites.

“If you or someone you know takes medications that suppress your immune system, such as treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, or organ transplants, your risk of developing severe West Nile virus illness after a mosquito bite, including death may be up to 40% higher,” Venugopal said.

Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn also urged people to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

“The report of the first severe West Nile virus disease of the season in an Idaho resident is a good reminder for all of us to take protective measures against mosquito bites,” Hahn said.

Health officials recommend avoiding mosquitoes, especially from dusk to dawn when the insects that spread West Nile virus are most active.

People can lower their risk by:



Wearing long sleeves, long pants and other loose-fitting clothing outdoors.

Using DEET or another EPA-approved insect repellent.

Using screens on windows and doors and repairing damaged screens.

Removing standing water from buckets, flowerpots, toys, kiddie pools and other outdoor items.

Changing water in bird baths, decorative ponds, kiddie pools and animal water tanks each week.

Considering larvicides for standing water that cannot be drained or covered and is not used for drinking.

There is no licensed vaccine or medicine available to prevent West Nile virus infection in people.

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in seven Idaho counties this year by participating mosquito abatement districts.

Anyone who develops symptoms and is concerned about West Nile virus should contact a health care provider about testing.

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