Caldwell officials, residents debate West Valley Humane Society's budget at town hall meeting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Residents packed Caldwell City Hall on Tuesday for a town hall meeting about West Valley Humane Society's request for a massive budget increase that would impact the future of animal services in the community.

The shelter is asking to increase its funding from $68,000 to more than half a million dollars annually, raising concerns among city officials and residents alike.

RELATED West Valley Humane Society, City of Caldwell clash over animal shelter funding

"What West Valley is asking for is a realistic number, no matter how shocking it is," said Pet Haven Shelter Administrative Director, Shanna Jiggar.

The city of Caldwell held the meeting after West Valley Humane Society's budget increase proposal sparked questions throughout the community. While some residents voiced opposition, others came to offer support and suggestions.

"So the impact is everybody realizing 'not my cat, not my problem' is everybody's problem," Jiggar said.

City officials listened as residents shared their thoughts on the Humane Society's request for the significant funding increase. Police Chief Rex Ingram warned that the proposal would cut much-needed public safety funding.

"We are not contracting like other cities in the Valley are with the animal shelters," Ingram said.

Independent animal rescuer Michele Glaze described her firsthand experience with the growing problem.

"I mean, I'm trapping dogs that people are dumping in the middle of nowhere," Glaze said.

Glaze, like many others at the meeting, wants all rescuers to succeed, but also demands stronger citations for those abusing and neglecting animals in the community.

"We all have to do it together because right now they are suffering and they are suffering bad," she said.

Jiggar emphasized the need for strategic planning rather than just increased funding.

"Like, we need to figure out long-term what we are doing here instead of throwing money without any plan," Jiggar said.

City Council Member Diana Register revealed previous attempts to negotiate with the shelter.

"I specifically asked, can we do 100 or $200,000 this year maybe increase it over time and he said no he said you can pay the 540 or we are out the door," Register said.

Council members agreed changes are needed, but emphasized it depends on agreements from all municipalities. They also noted their current contract with the shelter doesn't end until October 2026.

"This council wants to take care of our residents, we want to take care of the animals that come with that. I think we all said it that we are all animal lovers, nobody wants to see animals euthanized, and we certainly do not want to do mass executions of cats," Register said.

No agreements were made on Tuesday. Instead, council members each said they have a lot of homework to do as they work to find solutions for the bigger picture.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.