Canyon County launches flood assistance survey for residents impacted by storms

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Officials are asking Canyon County residents impacted by recent flooding to complete a short online assessment aimed at guiding recovery efforts and identifying unmet needs across the region.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says the “Flood Assistance & Needs Assessment” will help emergency managers and community partners understand how Friday's storm affected homes, businesses, farms and daily life. A disaster emergency was declared in Canyon County following the severe weather that brought heavy rain, wind and hail on Friday evening.

READ MORE | 'It was a disaster': Nampa crews pump record amount of stormwater off roads after Friday storm

The form is not an application for aid and does not guarantee financial assistance or services. Officials say it is a first step to help prioritize outreach and connect residents with available recovery resources.

Anyone whose property or livelihood was impacted is encouraged to participate and share the form with others who may also have been affected. The survey link is available here. A Spanish version of the survey is also available here.

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