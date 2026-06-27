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Disaster Emergency declared in Canyon County following severe storm

Heavy rains flood a Caldwell neighborhood
Katie Dawn
Heavy rains flood a Caldwell neighborhood on June 26, 2026. PHOTO: Katie Dawn
Heavy rains flood a Caldwell neighborhood
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The Canyon County Board of Commissioners have declared a county-wide disaster emergency following a severe thunderstorm on Friday night.

The Commission says strong winds, heavy rainfall and hail left widespread damage in portions of the county.

The emergency declaration, under Idaho Code 46-1011 allows for additional resources to aid in recovery in impacted areas.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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