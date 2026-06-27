Disaster Emergency declared in Canyon County following severe storm

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners have declared a county-wide disaster emergency following a severe thunderstorm on Friday night.

The Commission says strong winds, heavy rainfall and hail left widespread damage in portions of the county.

The emergency declaration, under Idaho Code 46-1011 allows for additional resources to aid in recovery in impacted areas.

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