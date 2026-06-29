'It was a disaster': Nampa crews pump record amount of stormwater off roads after Friday storm

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County neighbors are still cleaning up after Friday’s storm, and Nampa city crews say the response set a new record.

The city’s Street Division says crews spent 21 hours responding after torrential downpours hit Canyon County. They logged more than 150 working hours and pumped 532,000 gallons of stormwater off city roads.

WATCH | Nampa crews explain how they removed more than half a million gallons of stormwater from city roads

Nampa crews pump record amount of stormwater off roads after Friday storm

Steve Overweg, superintendent of the Nampa Street Division, said crews activated their response team after seeing heavy rain and flooding throughout the city.

“The amount of water we received in such a short time,” Overweg said. “I think we got a lot of our water within a few hours and for about 30 minutes there, it was coming down pretty hard.”

Crews used vacuum trucks and air sweepers to pull water off flooded roads. That water was hauled to nearby retention ponds.

The storm also left damage behind across Nampa. At Centennial Golf Course, three trees were lost to the wind.

Cleanup calls also came in quickly for local restoration crews. Blake Carpenter with Buk Restoration said his team has been working 12-hour days since the storm.

“I actually responded to a house that got struck by lightning Friday night,” Carpenter said. “Punched a hole through the roof, and water was rushing in and power got shut off. It was a disaster.”

Carpenter said flooded crawl spaces and basements have been the most common problems his team has seen.

Crews say if flooding happens again, drivers should avoid flooded roads. Once it is safe, neighbors can also help by clearing debris from storm drains before water starts backing up.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.