Canyon County Fair features new exhibits, pig races and drone show

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Final preparations are underway at the Canyon County Fairgrounds ahead of opening day Thursday.

Vendors are setting up, crews are assembling carnival rides, livestock is being weighed and checked in, and staff members are putting the finishing touches on the fairgrounds before visitors arrive.

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"We've got tons of final touches going into place," Assistant Fair Director Morgan Lutgen said.

This year brings several new attractions to the fair. Just inside the fairgrounds, an America 250 exhibit showcases open class entries — from baking to needle arts — all centered around America 250 themes.

"So just behind me, we have our America 250 exhibit. So it is a special class this year only for our open class exhibitors. Everything from baking to needle arts is displayed with America 250 themes."

Another first for this year's fair is the Flying Pig Races. Cowboy JB is making his Idaho debut with a team of young racing pigs that are only a few months old.

"I get the opportunity to work with species of animals I never thought that I'd work with some pigs, but learned a lot about them, and they are really cute," Cowboy JB said.

WATCH: INTERVIEW WITH COWBOY JB ON THIS YEARS FLYING PIG RACES

Canyon County Fair opens Thursday with new exhibits, pig races and drone show

Once concerts wrap up Thursday and Friday nights, fairgoers can look to the sky for a drone show — another new addition this year.

Visitors can also support local agriculture by attending FFA and 4-H livestock shows, where kids from across the Treasure Valley have spent days preparing alongside fair staff and event coordinators for this week's competitions.

While the rides and entertainment draw the crowds, fair organizers say the event remains centered around Canyon County's agricultural heritage.

"The original intent for fairs, you know, back in the day was for the community to come together and to showcase their wares. So we are very, very focused on continuing to highlight agriculture," Lutgen said.

For more information on tickets, schedules and events, visit the Canyon County Fair website.

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