California man accused of strangling pregnant wife arraigned in Canyon County Court

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A California man accused of trying to strangle his pregnant wife at an Idaho park appeared in Canyon County court Wednesday for his arraignment, where prosecutors revealed they have obtained a search warrant for his phone records.

Robert Howell, of Orangevale, California, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Prosecutors argue that Howell strangled his pregnant wife at Celebration Park while their children were nearby, stopping only when he believed she was dead. In a statement to detectives, Howell said he then left the vehicle and looked over the Snake River before returning to the vehicle, where he discovered that his pregnant wife was still alive.

At that point, Howell alerted park employees, who called 911. Emergency responders provided life-saving care at the scene before Howell was taken into custody.

Prosecutor Tracy Stoff said the phone records are central to the state's ongoing investigation.

"Yesterday we obtained a search warrant for a phone dump, and that's essentially what we're waiting for at this point," Stoff said.

Wednesday's arraignment came after prosecutors added a second attempted murder charge related to the couple's unborn child.

The judge also modified a no-contact order, allowing Howell to communicate through his attorney and the state about family finances while the case moves forward. Defense attorney Kirshner addressed the financial complications the case presents for the family.

"Mr. Howell has been the sole provider for his family," said the defense attorney. "He was in the military for 7-8 years, and so there [are] complicated logistics with this [case]."

Howell faces up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000 for each count. If convicted on both counts, the sentences could run consecutively. He is expected back in court on April 8 for his preliminary hearing.

